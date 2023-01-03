Juventus cannot buy a midfielder without selling first

Juventus faces a pivotal month in the transfer market as they consider strengthening their squad for the second half of the season.

The Bianconeri had an inconsistent first half and are determined to ensure it changes in this second half and might need to bolster their group to achieve that.

One spot where they need new men is their midfield and there are several options for them on the market, but can they buy a new midfielder?

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Juve will struggle to add a new midfielder to their squad unless they sell one and Weston McKennie is one man they are willing to offload.

Juve FC Says

We have a big squad and it makes little sense to buy a new man without offloading one of our current options.

McKennie has not been a bad player, but the American seems to struggle to play well consistently, which is why he is easily replaceable.

However, we must be sure we can sign a player that will be an upgrade to him before we make the decision to sell.

McKennie will have many suitors, but he must only leave for the right price. Otherwise, we can keep him in the squad.