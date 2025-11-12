Kenan Yildiz has become the poster boy of the current Juventus team, embodying the energy and ambition that define the Bianconeri’s new generation. However, there is growing concern that the club could face a challenge in keeping hold of their talented Turkish forward sooner than anticipated.

Yildiz has rapidly developed into one of Juventus’ most influential players in recent seasons, regularly producing performances that highlight both his creativity and maturity beyond his years. His current contract runs until 2029, providing the club with long-term security, yet his existing salary reportedly does not reflect his elevated status within the team.

Juventus Seeking to Reward Yildiz with Improved Terms

In recognition of his growing importance, Juventus have opened negotiations to offer Yildiz a more lucrative deal. The club had hoped that discussions would conclude swiftly, with an initial proposal of 5 million euros per season plus additional performance-related bonuses. Such an offer would place him among the club’s highest earners and was intended to demonstrate their commitment to securing his future in Turin.

However, according to Tuttomercatoweb, talks have become more complicated due to differing expectations between the two parties. Yildiz’s representatives are said to be holding out for an improved guaranteed salary of 6 million euros per season, a figure that Juventus are currently reluctant to meet. His entourage reportedly believes that the forward’s impact on the team merits parity with teammate Jonathan David, who earns a higher wage despite contributing less in recent matches.

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

Growing Interest from Rival Clubs

This disagreement over financial terms has created uncertainty about the timing of a potential renewal. While Juventus remain determined to retain Yildiz’s services, the delay in reaching an agreement has not gone unnoticed across Europe. Several top clubs are believed to be monitoring the situation closely, prepared to act should negotiations between the player and Juventus fail to progress.

For now, Yildiz continues to focus on his performances on the pitch, maintaining the professionalism that has made him one of the most admired young talents in Serie A. Juventus, meanwhile, must find a resolution that satisfies both their financial structure and the player’s growing value, ensuring that their brightest star remains at the Allianz Stadium for years to come.