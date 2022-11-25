Football director Walter Sabatini has commented on the future of Max Allegri after fans and some pundits asked Juventus to sack the manager weeks ago.

Juve made a poor start to this season and things kept getting worse. It seemed the club’s next step was to get rid of a man who won five consecutive league titles in his first spell as their manager.

However, the Bianconeri stuck to their boss and avoided the temptation to sack their third manager in as many years.

The gaffer has now masterminded a turnaround in performance and Juve seems to be on the up now.

Sabatini says it is ridiculous that fans wanted him gone because there are no better bosses on the market.

He said via Football Italia:

“It’s an act of football perversion to call for Allegri’s dismissal now.

“We are talking about a man who won repeated Serie A titles and achieved it during an historically difficult time. Juventus cannot find anything better on the market than him, so I find those who want him sacked to be a bit bizarre.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is one of the best men in the business and we truly would have struggled to replace him with a better boss.

He is now proving his worth and we expect his team to get even better when Paul Pogba returns and Federico Chiesa hits top form.