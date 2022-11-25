Football director Walter Sabatini has commented on the future of Max Allegri after fans and some pundits asked Juventus to sack the manager weeks ago.
Juve made a poor start to this season and things kept getting worse. It seemed the club’s next step was to get rid of a man who won five consecutive league titles in his first spell as their manager.
However, the Bianconeri stuck to their boss and avoided the temptation to sack their third manager in as many years.
The gaffer has now masterminded a turnaround in performance and Juve seems to be on the up now.
Sabatini says it is ridiculous that fans wanted him gone because there are no better bosses on the market.
He said via Football Italia:
“It’s an act of football perversion to call for Allegri’s dismissal now.
“We are talking about a man who won repeated Serie A titles and achieved it during an historically difficult time. Juventus cannot find anything better on the market than him, so I find those who want him sacked to be a bit bizarre.”
Juve FC Says
Allegri is one of the best men in the business and we truly would have struggled to replace him with a better boss.
He is now proving his worth and we expect his team to get even better when Paul Pogba returns and Federico Chiesa hits top form.
1 Comment
lol the media loves it`s Brand Fans, and questioning the greatness of one of the most negative coaches in world football labelling it a `perversion`. how dare we notice that someone who had success years ago is old fashioned? that rode on the coat tails of Conte`s DNA? Shaming only comes form the weak when the argument is lost and they don`t like it. The players might get us top 4 despite allegri`s dinosaur ways, as I have said since the beginning, but we will will still be watching the champion`s league form the sidelines in total humiliation, and still anonymous in the talk of europe`s best, worse than ever before, definitely in a decade. #BanterEra