Juventus is increasingly looking to invest in young talents from Brazil, following the successful model of other top European clubs.

While the Bianconeri have a reputation for relying on experienced players, recent campaigns have seen a shift towards incorporating younger talents into their squad.

Brazil is renowned for producing football prodigies, and Juventus has set its sights on a teenage talent from Palmeiras.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is keen on acquiring Luiz Guilherme, a 17-year-old Brazilian who is making waves in his home country.

However, the move could prove to be challenging, as the midfielder’s current club is in the final stages of negotiating a new contract for the young talent. This new deal is expected to include an enhanced salary and set a release clause at €55 million.

Despite their admiration for the teenager, Juventus may find it difficult to afford such a fee. Nevertheless, the club’s interest in Guilherme aligns with their recent strategy of adding promising talents from South America, including Matias Soule and Kaio Jorge.

Juve FC Says

South American clubs now demand a lot of money to release any of their players and we must be prepared to spend if we want to poach talents from that market.

Luiz Guilherme has been making waves in Brazil and will likely get a club that will meet Palmeiras’ valuation even if his release clause is not met.