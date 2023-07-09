Juventus cannot meet the asking price for Laporte

Juventus has recently been linked with a potential move for Aymeric Laporte, as Manchester City reportedly considers offloading the defender.

The Bianconeri are actively strengthening their squad in the current transfer window, aiming to avoid another trophy-less campaign in the upcoming season. Having failed to secure any silverware in the last two seasons, Juventus is eager to revamp their team and regain their winning ways.

Laporte, who has consistently won medals during his time at Manchester City, possesses the experience and quality to bolster Juventus’ defensive line. However, Manchester City is reportedly seeking a transfer fee of 30 million euros to part ways with the Spanish defender.

According to Tuttojuve, this price tag is deemed too high for Juventus, potentially leading the club to withdraw from the pursuit of Laporte’s signature. The financial constraints may prevent Juventus from securing the services of the defender, forcing them to explore other options in their quest to strengthen the team.

Juve FC Says

Laporte is one of the most accomplished defenders we can add to our squad, but the defender is simply too expensive for us at the present price being quoted.

If we truly want him, we can raise funds by selling some defenders who are not up to standard, but we will likely still need to add funds from other places after doing that.

There are cheaper alternatives on the market, but they might not be as experienced as Laporte.