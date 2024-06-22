Athletic Bilbao may face difficulty in retaining Nico Williams beyond this summer, especially with his standout performances for Spain at Euro 2024.

The attacker has been one of the top players in his position in recent seasons, attracting interest from top European clubs.

Juventus has shown interest, alongside longstanding suitors like Barcelona and Arsenal.

Athletic Bilbao is making efforts to prevent him from leaving, while Williams himself is focused on Euro 2024.

During his time with Spain, Juventus is reportedly considering a move for him, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb suggests they may struggle to secure his signature.

Williams, like all La Liga players, has a release clause in his contract set at approximately 58 million euros.

Bilbao is intent on retaining him, and they will insist on the full payment of his release clause if any club pushes to sign him.

The report indicates that this fee might be prohibitive for Juventus, potentially complicating their pursuit of Williams.

Juve FC Says

Williams is clearly a talented boy, and he is worth that fee, considering how inflated the transfer market is already.