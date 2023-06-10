Juventus cannot offload unwanted defender because of his salary

Daniele Rugani’s future at Juventus appears uncertain, as he is not part of Max Allegri’s plans for the team. Juventus is keen to sell the defender during this summer transfer window.

However, the club is facing difficulties in finding a buyer for Rugani, primarily due to his high salary, which makes him an expensive acquisition for other teams. Rugani’s contract with Juventus runs until 2024, and the club is open to negotiating a deal with any interested party.

According to Tuttojuve, no club has been willing to match Rugani’s current salary of €3 million per season, which has hindered his potential departure from Juventus. As a result, it appears likely that Rugani will remain at the club unless there is a significant shift in the situation.

There is no indication that Juventus is considering subsidising Rugani’s wages to facilitate a transfer, as this would require the club to bear a portion of his salary, making the deal more enticing for potential suitors.

Juve FC Says

Rugani has simply been very poor and we must offload him as soon as possible. The defender is one of the unwanted players at the Allianz Stadium, but we cannot force him out and it seems he will remain in Turin until his current deal expires.

However, if we are serious about letting him go for good, we need to subsidise his salary for anyone coming to add him to their squad this summer. Otherwise, we will be stuck with the former Cagliari loanee.