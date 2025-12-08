Kenan Yildiz has become a highly sought-after player, and the longer he continues to feature for Juventus without committing to a new contract, the closer he appears to moving away from the club. The men in black and white understand the urgency of the situation and know they must act swiftly to secure him on a new long-term agreement. Although a renewed contract offers no guarantee that he will remain until its final year, it would at least protect the Bianconeri from the risk of losing him next summer.

Juventus Confident but Still Under Pressure

Juve retain confidence that they can keep the talented attacker, and Yildiz seems content in Turin, provided the club can reach an agreement with his entourage. There is a belief internally that progress is being made and that an agreement may be close, yet until he signs officially, there remains no certainty that he will continue as a Juventus player next season. The situation demands careful management, as the club cannot assume that optimism alone will be enough to secure his future.

The Bianconeri are aware that delays increase the possibility of losing him. With every game he plays without a new contract in place, the level of interest from other clubs continues to grow. Juventus must therefore take decisive action to avoid the risk of his departure becoming a genuine likelihood.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Premier League Interest Raises the Stakes

Interest in Yildiz is strongest in the Premier League, and according to Tuttojuve, clubs such as Arsenal are serious in their admiration of the young forward. This makes him a player the Bianconeri cannot afford to gamble on. As long as he performs at a high level without a renewed deal, the pressure on Juventus will intensify. The club must do what is necessary to secure his long-term future now, or they may find themselves in a difficult position as top sides monitor his situation closely. Ensuring his commitment is essential if Juventus wish to avoid serious complications later in the season.