Juventus captain Bonucci racing for recovery ahead of Fiorentina clash

Since the turn of the new year, Leonardo Bonucci is yet to make a single appearance on the pitch. The aging defender has been plagued by an increasing number of injuries in recent years, suggesting that the end could be near for the Italian star.

Nonetheless, Leo isn’t the sort of persons who give up easily. The 35-year-old has been working hard in his path towards recovery, and a report claims that his return is looming ever closer.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Bonucci could rejoin the matchday squad for the Bianconeri’s clash against Fiorentina on Sunday.

Although the captain would likely start the match on the bench, his return would be an important boost for the squad amidst a grueling February schedule.

On the other hand, the source confirms that Leandro Paredes, Paul Pogba and Arkadiusz Milik will remain absent for the time being.

Juve FC say

Truth to be told, Bonucci hasn’t been all too reliable during the current campaign, even when fit. The skipper has been faring miserably against pacey strikers in particular.

Nonetheless, his experience could still come handy on some occasions, while the likes of Danilo and Gleison Bremer also require a breather every now and then.