Juventus captain Bonucci set to miss several matches with injury

With only a few days separating us from the campaign’s restart, Max Allegri is hoping to have the biggest number of players possible back at his disposal. Juventus will resume their campaign in Cremona on Wednesday before hosting Udinese three days later, but all eyes will be on the major clash in Napoli on January 13.

But according to Tuttosport via ilBianconero. Juventus will miss the services of their captain Leonardo Bonucci who could be out of action for the next matches.

As the source explains, the Italian suffered from an inflammation in the adductor tendon in the middle of December, and he’s still unable to train with the rest of his teammates. The source believes that even his availability for the away trip to Napoli remains at great risk.

The 35-year-old made nine Serie A appearances, scoring a single goal against Salernitana. He also has a strike to his name in six Champions League outings.

Truth to told, Bonucci’s days as a great pillar at the club are long gone, with the defender struggling to contain young and pacey strikers nowadays.

At the moment, the Brazilian trio of Gleison Bremer, Danilo and Alex Sandro is probably Allegri’s favorite combination at the back, while Federico Gatti is gradually rising through the ranks.

Now surely Leo’s return would be a boost for the squad in the midst of the grueling schedule, but perhaps the manager doesn’t intend to field him against Napoli even if he’s available for selection.