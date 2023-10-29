After sustaining an injury on international duty, Juventus captain Danilo had to skip the club’s last two fixtures against Milan and Hellas Verona.

Luckily for the Bianconeri, Daniele Rugani stepped up to the plate and delivered solid displays at the back. Federico Gatti and Gleison Bremer have also produced the goods to make sure that the club maintains its strength at the back despite the notable absence of its leader.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri would certainly feel more at ease with the skipper marshaling the backline sooner rather than later.

Luckily, Italian media provides some positive updates on his front.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Danilo will make his return to action next weekend against Fiorentina.

Max Allegri’s men travel to Florence to take on Vincenzo Italiano’s team at the Artemio Franchi Stadium.

However, the report doesn’t specify whether or not the Brazil international will contend for a starting berth or make a gradual return beginning with a spot on the bench.

As always, a hostile environment will be awaiting the arrival of the Bianconeri, especially former Viola idols Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.

Therefore, Danilo’s return for the intense affair would be a significant boost for his teammates who will resort to the veteran’s experience and charisma to lead the way.