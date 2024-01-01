SofaScore released its 2023 Best XI formation from the Top Five European leagues based on the average player ratings recorded throughout the year.

Juventus captain Danilo was one of the surprising inclusions. He got the nod at the back alongside Virgil van Dijk, Kieran Trippier and Pascal Gross.

The fantasy formation also includes Bayern Munich duo Harry Kane and Joshua Kimmich, while the other two Serie A representatives are Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio and Sassuolo talisman Domenico Berardi.