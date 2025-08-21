Juventus skipper Manuel Locatelli suddenly emerged as a transfer target for Al-Ahli, but he made his stance clear with a three-word message on social media.

The 27-year-old has been a stalwart for the club since making the move from Sassuolo in the summer of 2021. He has been a regular starter under Max Allegri, and Thiago Motta in the past, and is also considered a pivotal figure in Igor Tudor’s plans.

In fact, the Croatian boss named the Italian midfielder club captain upon his arrival, ending the uncertainty that reigned during Motta’s tenure on this particular front.

Al-Ahli launch onslaught for Locatelli

Earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Al-Ahli offered Juventus €25 million for Locatelli’s services, but it was swiftly turned down by the Old Lady.

Nevertheless, it appears that this was merely the opening bid, as the Saudi Pro League giants are keen to bolster their squad with a top-notch midfielder. On Wednesday, it was reported that Al-Ahli returned with a new and improved offer.

This time, the player decided to respond himself, albeit implicitly.

Locatelli thus posted an image of himself celebrating with the Juventus fans as a story on his Instagram account, with the caption “Fino alla Fine”, which is a motto of the club.

Manuel Locatelli expresses his intention to stay at Juventus

The scene depicted in the photo ensued following the winner he scored from the spot against Venezia on the final round of Serie A last season, which secured the club’s place in the Champions League.

Therefore, the message is hardly subtle, with the captain declaring his unquestionable desire to remain at Juventus for years to come.

In his first four seasons in Turin, Locatelli has made 183 appearances for the club, contributing with six goals and 15 assists. His contract with the Bianconeri is valid until June 2028.