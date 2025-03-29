Juventus have secured a €15 million cash injection from their parent company, Exor, following the recent dismissal of head coach Thiago Motta, reports Football-Italia. This financial boost, announced on Friday, comes at a pivotal moment for the club as scrutiny intensifies over its management and strategic direction.

Motta’s dismissal last Sunday has left Juventus facing a significant financial burden, as the coach remains under contract until 2027. The estimated cost of terminating his deal stands at €15 million—the exact sum provided by Exor. This development has sparked concerns regarding the club’s summer planning and long-term vision.

Guido Vaciago, editor of Tuttosport, addressed the situation, stating: “John Elkann has shown his commitment to Juventus by stepping in to stabilise the finances. However, the fact that this emergency funding was necessary indicates flaws in the project launched at the start of the season.” He further noted that no one at the club is immune from scrutiny, with potential structural changes looming regardless of whether Juventus secures Champions League qualification.

Chief Football Officer Cristiano Giuntoli is also reportedly under pressure. His decision to appoint Motta last summer, along with overseeing transfer dealings exceeding €200 million, has drawn criticism amid underwhelming results. Juventus currently sit fifth in Serie A, trailing fourth-placed Bologna by just one point, leaving Champions League qualification uncertain.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Newly appointed head coach Igor Tudor has now begun his tenure and will lead Juventus in their home fixture against Genoa today. While his immediate priority will be to secure positive results on the pitch, it is evident that broader issues within the club remain unresolved.

Exor’s financial intervention signals that further changes could be on the horizon should Juventus fail to meet their objectives this season. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining not only Tudor’s impact but also the club’s long-term stability and direction.