Juventus were dealt a new blow on Saturday evening when Andrea Cambiaso had to leave the pitch with an injury.

The left-back initially tried to shake it off and continue the match, but eventually succumbed to the pain. Thiago Motta was thus forced to replace him with Jonas Rouhi, as his backline became increasingly shrunk, especially with Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal out for the rest of the season.

But while Cambiaso left the pitch with a concerned look on his face, the initial reports suggest that the knock may not be as serious as initially feared.

According to IlBianconero, the 24-year-old will undergo tests on Sunday to detect the extent of the injury.

Nevertheless, the source talks about a sprained ankle, and the medical staff is cautiously optimistic about a recovery for Wednesday’s top Champions League showdown against Manchester City.

The report claims that an immediate return to action is a concrete possibility, but we must first await confirmation from the J|Medical Centre where the player is undergoing the required tests.

At this point, Motta can hardly afford another injury blow, especially in the backline. Moreover, Cambiaso has been one of the club’s key players this season, filling in various roles while offering elemental contributions all over the field. He has made 20 appearances across all competitions this term, scoring two goals, and providing as many assists.

Juventus fans will be hoping that the versatile full-back pulls off a swift return, as the team certainly looked weaker without him. Although Juventus completed a late comeback to earn a point against Bologna, Rouhi remains a far cry from Cambiaso, at least at this early stage of his career.

But if the Italy international fails to recover in time for the midweek clash against Pep Guardiola’s men, Motta could be forced to thrust the Swede at left-back once again.