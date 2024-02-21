On Tuesday afternoon, Juventus celebrated the latest milestone set by Max Allegri who has overtaken Marcello Lippi in terms of appearances.

Last Saturday’s away fixture against Hellas Verona marked the manager’s 406th match in the black-and-white dugout.

Although the Bianconeri couldn’t celebrate the occasion with a win (instead settling for a 2-2 draw), the club was still determined to pay tribute to the Livorno native with a special day at the J|Museum.

The club’s entire hierarchy attended the occasion, including club president Gianluca Ferrero, CEO Maurizio Scanavino, Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli and sporting director Giovanni Manna among others

A totem at the museum has been dedicated to the 56-year-old has now become second in the club’s all-time appearance record, only behind the legendary Giovanni Trapattoni.

“We are happy and proud to celebrate such an important and historic number as the one that our coach has reached,” said club president Ferrero.

As for the man of the hour, Allegri insisted on looking forward to the future and aiming for more silverware.

He also paid tribute to his collaborators as well as his supporting family.

“It’s an achievement that represents a path that has new challenges ahead of us, both in the league and in the Coppa Italia.

“The bench may bear my name, but it’s to be shared with my entire team that has spent and spends so much time with me.”

Allegri won five Scudetto titles and four Coppa Italia trophies while also reaching the Champions League final on a couple of occasions during his first stint in Turin.

However, he has yet to lift a trophy since his return to Juventus in 2021.