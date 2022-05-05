Juventus celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 5th of May

Even though the club possesses one of the largest trophy cabinets in the world, the 2001/02 Scudetto title remains incredibly dear to the hearts of all Juventus supporters who witnessed that unexpected triumph.

The Bianconeri entered the final day of the season trailing Inter by one point. It appeared that the Turin-based club was going to finish as the runner-up for the third straight season.

After all, the Nerazzurri were playing Lazio at the Olimpico Stadium, and the Biancocesti Utlras had famously asked their players to drop the match on purpose in order to unsure that their Eternal rivals Roma (who were also in the race) don’t retain the title and at the same time deny a Juventus triumph.

Nevertheless, the Lazio players ended up putting a show, with Karel Poborsky equalizing the scoring on two occasions. Another two goals from Diego Simeone and Simone Inzaghi ensured a 4-2 victory for the capital club, leaving Ronaldo and company in tears.

That is because Juventus had done their part and put their encounter against Udinese to bed early with goals from David Trezeguet and Alessandro Del Piero.

At the end of the day, the Old Lady celebrated a shocking triumph on the back of a campaign filled with obstacles, and this is why the 5th of May remains a celebrated date until this very day.