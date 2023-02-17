Juventus celebrates Allegri becoming a grandfather

Juventus’ manager Max Allegri has become a grandfather after his daughter Valentina gave birth to a baby named Filippo, the Bianconeri have announced.

Allegri has had ups and downs since he returned to Juve last season and was desperate for some good news after his team drew 1-1 with Nantes in the Europa League yesterday.

Juve remains one of the top clubs in Serie A, but they have lost 15 points pending the success of their appeal.

This means Allegri has his work cut out if he wants to help his boys end this season inside the European places.

The Juve Twitter page disclosed the birth of the child and congratulated their manager.

Juve FC Says

Kids bring so much joy to the family they are born into and Allegri is certainly a happy man now.

The gaffer has spent most of his managerial career on the Juventus bench and has had success in that position before now.

Hopefully, the birth of his grandchild will give him extra motivation to get his boys to win more games for us and perhaps a trophy by the end of this season as well.

Our next game is against Spezia and it is a fixture we absolutely must win.