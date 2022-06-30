Juventus CEO Arrivabene reveals De Ligt’s intentions

Although it has been an exciting start of the summer for Juventus supporters, Matthijs de Ligt’s exit talks is looming a great shadow over the club’s transfer market.

The Dutchman is one of the best up-and-coming center backs in the world and has been long considered to be the de facto heir of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

But with the legendary captain gone to Los Angeles, the young defender might not stick around to pick up the torch.

Recent reports have been strongly linking the 22-year-old with a switch to the Premier League (with Chelsea being particularly interested).

Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene gave a lengthy interview for Tuttosport, but his most interesting quotes were reserved for de Ligt’s future.

The former Ferrari director has indirectly confirmed the player’s intention to leave Turin this summer.

However, the Bianconeri official warns that whoever wants to sign the Netherlands international will have to come forward with an offer that satisfies the management.

“Today it is impossible to keep a player who wants to leave,” said Arrivabene when asked about de Ligt as reported by ilBianconero.

“It’s a question of numbers. But everyone has to get up satisfied from the negotiation table.”

The former Ajax captain is tied to a contract until 2024, but recent renewal talks have been unfruitful, prompting the two parties to contemplate an early divorce.