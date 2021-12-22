Juventus CEO blocks expensive January arrivals but gives green light for Icardi

When Juventus decided to ring the changes within the management last summer, the intention was clear; A new path was needed. One that is far less chaotic from the business model instilled by Fabio Paratici.

Therefore, the former sporting director was given his marching orders while Federico Cherubini received a promotion.

But more importantly, Maurizio Arrivabene was appointed as the club’s new CEO to implement a more cautious policy.

The former Ferrari director might not be a football expert, but he’s a specialist in balancing the books.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Arrivabene vetoed several expensive transfers that the management was considering for January.

This include moves for Dusan Vlahovic, Gianluca Scamma as well as Manchester United duo, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial.

However, JuventusNews24 also reports that the CEO has given the green light for one particular deal.

The director is in favor of pursuing Mauro Icardi who’s looking for a way out of Paris Saint Germain.

This potential move would only take place on an initial loan deal with a right to buy.

Juve FC say

It’s easy to understand Arrivabene’s reasoning (if the report is to be believed), as Juventus simply can’t afford to spend cash in the middle of the campaign – especially amidst he current financial crisis.

On the other hand, Icardi could be the right stopgap if PSG give their consent for a January loan move.

But even in this case, Juventus directors will still have to negotiate a deal with the player and his controversial wife and agent Wanda Nara – which is never a simple task.