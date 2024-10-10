Juventus CEO Maurizio Scanavino revealed that the club is in talks with Paul Pogba’s representatives regarding the player’s future.

The 31-year-old has hardly featured for the club since his return in July 2022. His first season was plagued by never-ending injuries, while his second campaign began with a doping ban.

The Frenchman has been completely out of action since September 2023, but his suspension has been recently reduced from four years to 18 months, so he will be eligible to play by March 2025.

Nevertheless, most indications suggest the player’s next appearance won’t be in the black-and-white stripes.

Several top sources in the Italian media insist Juventus are working on terminating the midfielder’s contract.

Although he didn’t explicitly confirm the management’s intentions, Scanavino hinted towards a divorce while admitting the two parties are currently in talks to find a solution, and noting how the Frenchman has been out of action for a considerable amount of time.

“We are talking to his entourage,” said the Juventus CEO in his interview with Sky Sport Italia (via Calciomercato).

“Pogba is a great player and he can certainly still play. However, for two years, he has not played due to injuries and suspensions.

“These are all elements to be evaluated, and in any case, I confirm that we are talking to his entourage.”

Pogba’s contract with the Bianconeri is valid until June 2026. He is the club’s second highest-paid player after Dusan Vlahovic, with a net salary worth 8 million euros per season