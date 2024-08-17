Juventus has made several players available for transfer this summer, but one of their most sought-after stars is not on the market.

Gleison Bremer attracted interest from several top clubs, and Juventus could have secured a significant fee for him.

There were initial expectations that the Bianconeri would consider offers for Bremer, especially when Manchester United showed serious interest in acquiring him.

However, Bremer has stayed at the Allianz Stadium and is expected to play a key role as Juventus aims to win trophies and adapt their playing style under Thiago Motta.

Juve CEO Maurizio Scanavino has now spoken about some of their summer decisions, most notably keeping Bremer, and he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Being competitive to win remains our goal, our ambition. We must follow it on a path that is more attentive to costs . But, I’ll give you an example: we didn’t sell Bremer , in fact we renewed his contract (until 2029, ed.). And we had very interesting offers from an economic point of view, but the sale, even if profitable, would have weakened us, so we said no. We take competitiveness seriously, it’s not just a word to be flaunted”.

Juve FC Says

We are one of the biggest clubs in Europe, and we have to prove this through our decision-making.

The top clubs on the continent do not sell their players, and we have to keep ours to make sustained progress toward winning some new trophies.