Juventus remains without a primary shirt sponsor after ending its partnership with Jeep last season, a sponsorship that had long been a part of the club’s identity. Now, Juventus is looking for a new, high-profile brand to secure a long-term partnership, but the club has yet to find a suitable deal. Despite holding talks with several potential sponsors before the start of the current season, the club has maintained its stance of waiting for the right opportunity.

This cautious approach is strategic; as one of the most prestigious clubs in Italian and European football, Juventus doesn’t feel pressure to rush into an agreement. The goal is to secure a partnership that not only offers strong financial support but also aligns with Juventus’s values and brand on a global scale. Maurizio Scanavino, CEO of Juventus, recently updated fans and stakeholders on the progress of these negotiations. “We are in negotiations with several brands and companies with international interest and visibility,” he said, according to Il Bianconero. He added, “We are considering concluding [a sponsorship deal] by the end of this season.”

For now, Juventus has temporarily continued its partnership with Save the Children, featuring the charity’s logo on the team’s kits, and recently reached an agreement with Azimut, a financial services company, to sponsor the shirts. However, these arrangements are interim measures, as Juventus remains focused on securing a primary sponsor that meets their criteria for a long-term contract.

Juventus’s on-field performance under coach Thiago Motta also plays a role in the club’s sponsorship attractiveness. Motta’s team has been playing an engaging style of football, bringing renewed hope to fans and boosting the club’s appeal as a powerful marketing platform. This level of performance may help Juventus in landing a high-profile sponsor, with Scanavino hinting that the deal will bring international visibility.

As Scanavino’s statements suggest, Juventus intends to take the necessary time to find a partnership that benefits both parties fully. Fans are understandably anxious to see Juventus with a new sponsor, but patience will likely yield a sponsorship deal that aligns with the club’s goals and stature