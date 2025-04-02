Juventus CEO Maurizio Scanavino has stepped down from his position as president of the GEDI group to fully concentrate on his responsibilities at Juventus. The Bianconeri have been under his leadership since the inauguration of the new board, although Scanavino has largely taken a behind-the-scenes role, with Cristiano Giuntoli seen as the primary figurehead of the current board. However, despite his more understated position, Scanavino signs off on most of the club’s decisions before they are finalised, and he enjoys the full trust of John Elkann, the chairman of Exor, the holding company that controls Juventus.

GEDI, also part of the Exor group, is one of Italy’s largest publishing conglomerates, responsible for notable publications such as La Repubblica and La Stampa. This connection highlights the close relationship between the two entities, but Scanavino has now opted to direct his full attention to Juventus. The decision to leave his role at GEDI allows him to focus entirely on managing the responsibilities associated with one of Italy’s most prestigious football clubs. As reported by Il Bianconero, Scanavino’s departure from GEDI signals his commitment to overseeing the future development of Juventus, a club with immense pressure and expectations.

Scanavino’s time at GEDI was marked by significant reforms, which garnered praise for his strategic direction. His hope is to replicate such successes at Juventus, a club currently undergoing a significant rebuild. The team is in the midst of restructuring, and while Juventus has struggled to find the ideal manager to lead the project, there is optimism that Igor Tudor, the current coach, may impress Scanavino enough to secure his position for the long term.

The importance of Scanavino’s full attention on Juventus cannot be understated. His decision to leave GEDI could prove to be a pivotal moment for the club’s fortunes, particularly as Juventus seeks to restore its status both domestically and internationally. Scanavino’s focus on the club could lead to significant improvements at the Allianz Stadium, making his move a promising step forward in Juventus’ ongoing transformation.