Juventus CEO Scanavino confirms Allegri, remains coy on Giuntoli

Due to the earth-shattering resignation of Andrea Agnelli and the rest of the board, a new management took over at Juventus in the middle of the campaign, inheriting a pile of legal. financial and sporting crisis.

Maurizio Scanavino is one of the new faces at the club, asserting the role of the CEO. But despite the major overhaul in the club’s hierarchy, he insists that Max Allegri must remain as the helm of the technical staff.

The Juventus CEO confirms that the manager is set to stay for next season, explaining how enduring the “storm” together solidified their bond.

“Allegri’s position has never been in discussion. With him there is a total agreement on all the plans of the company, the future scenarios, the organization and the market,” said club executive in an interview with Sky Sport via ilBianconero.

“We went through the storm together and the relationship consolidated rapidly. There was no shortage of moments of confrontation, even heated, but they were constructive, We must not forget the storm.

“All in all, we consider that we have done well, not only from the point of view of the performances on the field which could have been better on some occasions.”

On another note, Scanavino remains coy on Cristiano Giuntoli’s potential appointment at Juventus.

The Napoli sporting director hasn’t been able to free himself from his contract with the Italian champions, so the Juventus CEO opted against discussing the matter.

“He has a contract with Napoli for another year, it wouldn’t be correct to comment further.

“Today we need firm points, people in charge 100% to proceed quickly towards the future. We do not evaluate unconsolidated situations and scenarios.”