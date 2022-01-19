Juventus CEO wants Dybala to stay and rules out the arrival of EPL striker

In the recent weeks, the never-ending soap opera related to Paulo Dybala’s contract negotiations returned to dominate the news once again.
Following several weeks of negotiations between Juventus and the player’s agent Jorge Antun, we all thought that an agreement was in place since October.
However, Maurizio Arrivabene’s words confirmed that things are still up in the air, as a new round of talks should take place in February.
Then came the Argentine’s goal against Udinese followed by the now-infamous stare towards the hierarchy.
Nevertheless, the club’s CEO tried to play down the episode while chatting with the media ahead of the Coppa Italia round of 16 fixture against Sampdoria.
Arrivabene confirms the club’s wish to maintain the 28-year-old, explaining how all contract rendwals will be discussed next month.
“At the moment of Dybala’s goal with Udinese, I saw a great action by Juve, I was told after the episode of the lack of exultation, but I do not comment on the reactions of the players,” said the former Ferrari director as reported by la Gazzetta dello Sport.
“I went to the point the other day, saying that we will talk about it in February. Dybala is not alone, we are also involved in the renewals of Cuadrado, Perin, Bernardeschi and De Sciglio. It is right to talk about all of them.
“We will take our time. They are players with whom we have excellent relationships with, they are very close to Juve. We talked and made appointments in February.
On another note, Arrivabene ruled out the potential arrival of Manchester United wantaway Anthony Martial, mainly for financial reasons.
“Martial? At those figures it is not an option. At certain figures, we don’t even consider it.”
If he has to go so we can afford Vlahovic, so be it.