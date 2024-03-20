Juventus CEO Maurizio Scanavino reiterated the hierarchy’s faith in head coach Max Allegri and his men.
The club official spoke during the opening session of the first edition of the Juventus Business Forum which kicked off on Wednesday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.
Despite the club’s financial difficulties in recent years, Scanavino painted a bright picture, underlining the importance of selling out the stadium.
He also dwells on the growth of the club’s brand on social media.
“Today we are at an Allianz Stadium that has seen our fans return en masse,” declared Scanavino as reported by the club’s official website.
“We have sold out 15 of our 17 matches, and have had a 95% seat occupancy.
“To that, we can add more than 500 million passionate fans around the world, and that is growing tremendously, and now counts over 165 million people.
“These are just some of our statistics: we are the number one brand, across all sectors, in Italy on social media, we are top in Europe on Facebook and worldwide on TikTok, if we consider football clubs, among which we are in the top five for growth, interactions and views.
“Also, on TikTok we are among the top ten global brands, again considering all sectors. This is a trend of performance that makes our communication and your investments effective.”
The 51-year-old also discussed the significance of the club’s participation in the FIFA Club World Cup in its first-ever expanded edition which will take place in the United States in the summer of 2025.
He also reveals an incoming capital increase.
“Next year, we will take part in the Club World Cup, which is a great opportunity for visibility.
“As a company, we are finalizing a Capital Increase, a fundamental initiative in laying the foundations of sustainability and increasing competitiveness in our project for the next three years.”
Finally, Scanavino insisted that the club still has faith in the work of Allegri and the squad despite the ongoing slump.
“Speaking of football, which is our core business, this season started with great enthusiasm and success in terms of results, but at the moment we are in a complicated period.
“On the field, we sometimes haven’t had extraordinary performances, but at other times they have been positive and we haven’t managed to get what we deserved.
“That is why we don’t get down about it. We have great confidence in the team and the coach. Together we are working to find the key to start again as soon as possible and to reach our goals of Champions League qualification and reaching the Coppa Italia final.”
