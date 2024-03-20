Juventus CEO Maurizio Scanavino reiterated the hierarchy’s faith in head coach Max Allegri and his men.

The club official spoke during the opening session of the first edition of the Juventus Business Forum which kicked off on Wednesday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Despite the club’s financial difficulties in recent years, Scanavino painted a bright picture, underlining the importance of selling out the stadium.

He also dwells on the growth of the club’s brand on social media.