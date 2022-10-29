Juventus will be more than happy to keep Arkadiusz Milik at the Allianz Stadium permanently after his fine start to life at the club.

Milik joined Juve on loan from Olympique Marseille in the last transfer window as an alternative to Dusan Vlahovic.

After losing Alvaro Morata in the summer, the Bianconeri moved for the Polish striker to help reduce the burden on Vlahovic.

However, he has proven to be worth more than just a backup player for them so far.

Juve is now satisfied with his performance and they will make his move permanent, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb.

Milik has scored important goals for the club, his wife loves the city and he earns a salary that Juve can afford.

The report says this makes it perfect for him to remain on their books and they are now working towards making his move permanent.

Juve FC Says

Milik has been one of the best signings of the season for us and the attacker has proven to be a top contributor.

It makes sense to keep him because he is the player we need now.

The Pole has the perfect blend of experience and expertise and he deserves the transfer.