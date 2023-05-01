Juventus CFO Francesco Calvo: “Confirming Allegri is the obvious thing to do”

Amidst the current skid, a large section of Juventus supporters are asking for Max Allegri’s head, even bombarding the club’s social accounts with the #AllegriOut hashtag.

Nonetheless, the hierarchy remains unmoved, at least judging by Francesco Calvo’s pre-match statements on Sunday.

Before yesterday’s kickoff at the Renato Dall’Ara, the Juventus Chief Football Officer claimed that confirming the manager’s position remains the most obvious call.

The director staunchly defended the under-fire tactician, saying that the eleven trophies he won during his first stint at the club speak volumes.

“Allegri’s confirmation is obvious. We have a four-year project with him, we’re not even halfway there yet,” said Calvo in his chat with the press ahead of the Old Lady’s 1-1 draw against Bologna (via La Gazzetta della Sport).

“His 11 trophies speak for him. His position is absolutely not in question. Even in a season like this we want to learn, as managers and players.

“We’re coming from a negative period so it’s a difficult moment but also the most important.”

The Juventus CFO also discussed the possibility of a new sporting director at the club due to Federico Cherubini’s ban.

“We are planning for the future with Cherubini and the coach. We are a granite block working on the future as well as finishing the season in second place and in the Europa League final.

“Whoever arrives in the future will have to align with Juventus. The club’s solidity does not depend on a single person.”