Juventus challenging AC Milan for Brazilian talent

Juventus has been named as one of the suitors for young Santos and Brazilian attacker, Kaio Jorge.

The 19-year-old is the latest top star to emerge from the Brazilian club that developed Neymar.

He has been in fine form for them, but his current deal runs out in December and he has no plans to sign a new one.

UOL Esporte reports that he is attracting the attention of top teams around Europe with AC Milan set to compete with Juventus to bring him to Serie A.

The report says his agents are working hard to ensure that he gets his desired move to Europe soon.

He has told Santos that he wants to leave now so they can make some money from his sale because he can sign a pre-contract from next month.

With that in mind, the Brazilian club has set an asking price of 10m euros for his sale.

The report adds that Juve has already scheduled a meeting with Santos to discuss the transfer of the young striker.

The Bianconeri have been targeting youngsters for some time now and they might feel Jorge is too good a talent for them to miss out on signing.