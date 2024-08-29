The draw for the 2024/25 Champions League has been made and we now know the teams that Juventus will be facing in the first league phase.

These are the teams that Juventus will face in the first league phase.

Man City Home

Leipzig Away

Benfica Home

Club Brugge Away

PSV Home

Lille Away

Stuttgart Home

Aston Villa Away

We do not know yet when these games will be played, that information will be released on Saturday and of course, we will bring you the dates when we know.

Juve FC Says

It could have been worse for sure but there are still some very tricky games in that list.

Manchester City is probably the hardest match but at least that game will be played at the Allianz Stadium.

Away games at Aston Villa and Leipzig will not be easy but all things considered, Juve really should have enough to be able to qualify for the next stages.