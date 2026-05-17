Juventus suffered a damaging 2-0 defeat to Fiorentina in Serie A this afternoon, a result that leaves the Bianconeri at serious risk of finishing outside the top four and missing out on Champions League qualification.

Juventus entered the match knowing victory was essential in their final home fixture of the season if they wanted to strengthen their hopes of securing a place in Europe’s elite competition next term. With several rivals for the Champions League positions also in action at the same time, the pressure was firmly on the men in black and white to deliver a positive result.

The reverse fixture between the two clubs ended in a 1-1 draw earlier in the season, and Juventus were aware that another disappointing outcome could significantly damage their ambitions. However, Fiorentina once again proved to be difficult opponents and managed to frustrate the hosts throughout key periods of the game.

Fiorentina take control

Juventus attempted to impose themselves during the early stages, but Fiorentina remained organised defensively and gradually grew into the contest before eventually taking the lead, much to the frustration of the home supporters.

The Bianconeri went into the interval trailing, leaving fans hoping for a much-improved display after the break as the importance of the match became even more apparent.

At the beginning of the second half, Juventus pushed aggressively in search of an equaliser and briefly thought they had found a way back into the game when Dusan Vlahovic put the ball into the net.

Juventus collapse after disallowed goal

However, the goal was ruled out for offside, delivering another setback to the home side at a crucial moment in the match.

Shortly afterwards, Rolando Mandragora doubled Fiorentina’s advantage, leaving Juventus in significant trouble as they struggled to create clear opportunities against a disciplined Fiorentina defence.

Despite continued efforts late in the game, Juventus were unable to recover, and the defeat leaves them sitting sixth in the Serie A table with their Champions League hopes now under serious threat heading into the final stages of the season.