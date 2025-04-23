Parma defeated Juventus 1–0 in Serie A this evening, spoiling the Bianconeri’s hopes of securing a top-four finish.

Igor Tudor has managed to make many forget about Thiago Motta’s recent tenure as Juventus manager, despite it ending only a few weeks ago.

Juventus entered the match on a three-game unbeaten run, but they faced a stern challenge against a Parma side that had recently held both Inter Milan and Fiorentina to draws.

The Old Lady nearly took the lead early on, a moment that briefly ignited belief among their supporters that they were prepared to push for a strong win.

Parma, despite being forced into two early substitutions within the opening 11 minutes, quickly found their rhythm and began defending resolutely against Juventus’ flowing passing sequences.

The Bianconeri showed intent and flair, continuing the positive form displayed in recent weeks. However, despite their dominance, it was the hosts who took the lead against the run of play through Mateo Pellegrino.

It was a deflating way for Juventus to head into the break, while Parma relished their advantage and resumed the second half with disciplined structure to resist Juve’s attacking pressure.

Juventus maintained possession and spent considerable time in the attacking half, probing and applying pressure, yet they were unable to find a breakthrough against Parma’s compact defence.

Although their build-up play was fluid and promising, they lacked cutting edge in the final third, an issue that ultimately allowed Parma to preserve their lead.

Tudor introduced Francisco Conceição and Douglas Luiz in an attempt to alter the course of the match, but neither was able to influence the result, and Juventus left the pitch defeated in Parma.

Adding to Juve’s woes was an injury to Dusan Vlahovic that could have repercussions going forward, or maybe not, considering his own lack of form.