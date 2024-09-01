Juventus have learned their Champions League schedule, and it contains back-to-back battles against Premier League opposition.

In the new format, each club will play against eight different opponents, four times at home and four away.

All 36 participants will be pitted into one group. The first eight will directly qualify for the Round of 16, while those who finish between 9th and 24th will be involved in a play-off round.

The UEFA held the draw on Thursday in Monte Carlo, but waited for another couple of days to announce the final schedule.

As for Juventus, they will kick off their European campaign by hosting PSV Eindhoven in the early kickoff on September 17th.

Thiago Motta’s men will then travel to Germany on Matchday two to take on RB Leipzig, before hosting Stuttgart at the Allianz Stadium in the following round.

The Bianconeri’s fourth fixture will be played in France against Lille. This will be followed by another away clash against Aston Villa, and then a major showdown in Turin versus Manchester City.

In January, Juventus will battle it out with Club Brugge in Belgium before finishing off their group-stage fixtures with a home contest against Benfica.

Here is the full list as published by the club’s official website: