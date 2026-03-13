Former Juventus star Moreno Torricelli believes the Bianconeri have improved significantly since Luciano Spalletti became their manager and has urged the club to keep him in charge.

Juventus appointed Spalletti during the first half of the season to replace Igor Tudor. Since his arrival, the team has shown greater confidence and cohesion, with many observers noting a clear change in mentality compared to the previous period.

Although Juventus have been eliminated from both the Champions League and the Italian Cup, the overall impression is that the squad has become a more organised and competitive unit under the Italian coach.

Torricelli backs Spalletti’s impact

Despite recent setbacks in cup competitions, there are signs that the team’s performances have improved since the managerial change.

The club are reportedly moving closer to offering Spalletti a new contract that would keep him in charge through the remainder of next season. However, some uncertainty remains due to inconsistent results in recent weeks.

Those fluctuations have led to doubts among sections of the fan base, but Torricelli believes the progress made under the current manager is clear.

Speaking about the situation, the former defender expressed strong support for Spalletti and the direction the team is taking.

Torricelli said, as cited by Calciomercato:

“In fact, since Coach Spalletti arrived, Juve have changed gears. They may have only messed up a couple of games. But they’ve returned to making the fans dream, which is the most important thing. The uniqueness and unity of the group is what makes the difference. When you need to help each other, the group comes together. This gives me hope for the Champions League.”

Stability seen as key for Juventus

Torricelli’s comments underline his belief that the team’s collective spirit has strengthened since Spalletti took charge.

The sense of unity within the squad is viewed as an important factor in Juventus’ recent progress, even if results have not always been consistent.

Spalletti is also regarded as one of the most experienced managers the club has appointed since Max Allegri. His experience at the highest level of the game is considered valuable as Juventus attempts to rebuild and remain competitive both domestically and in Europe.

For that reason, maintaining stability on the bench could prove crucial for the club’s long-term plans, particularly if they aim to return to competing for major honours in the coming seasons.