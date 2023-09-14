Former Juventus player Vladimir Jugovic has expressed his admiration for the impact Adrien Rabiot has had on the team, commending the French midfielder for his contributions.

Rabiot’s future at Juventus appeared uncertain at the conclusion of the previous season, with his contract set to expire, but the Bianconeri successfully persuaded him to remain with the club. He subsequently inked a new contract at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus remains firmly convinced of Rabiot’s value to the team and is planning to negotiate a long-term contract extension with him. His significance to the squad has been a topic of discussion, particularly by Jugovic, who boasts a decorated career, including winning the Champions League and other prestigious trophies during his time with the Bianconeri.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Rabiot is a man of fundamental balance for Juve, an “all-rounder” who has strength, is good at insertions, wins tackles and jumps well with his head. To be picky, Rabiot is perhaps more multifaceted. I remember him already as a kid, in 2013, in the final of the Under 19 European Championship against the Serbia of Milinkovic-Savic and Mitrovic… he was the most dangerous in France, even if in the end we won.”

Rabiot is one of our most important players and is hitting the prime of his career at just the right time.

The midfielder is expected to keep improving, which means we can always be assured of a good showing from him.