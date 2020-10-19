Juventus chances of keeping all three points against Napoli given a boost

Juventus have received a boost in their case against Napoli after they were awarded a 3-0 win when the Naples side didn’t honour their Serie A game a few weeks ago.

The Naples authorities had stopped the Napoli team from travelling for the game despite Serie A giving the game the go-ahead.

The panel set up to give the verdict came back with a 3-0 win for Juve and an additional point deduction for Napoli.

While the Naples side is expected to appeal the judgement, the Bianconeri now have a strong case.

This is because as reported by Tuttosport, Parma had five positive coronavirus cases ahead of their match against Udinese this weekend, yet they went ahead and played that game.

They had asked their local authority for permission and after consideration, it was granted to them.

But even more importantly, they had honoured that game because of the UEFA guideline that games have to be played as long as the teams have up to 13 players including youth team players.

This means that Napoli now has no serious defence to put forward as they appeal and Juve can be happy that they will keep their points.