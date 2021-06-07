Juventus chances of landing Barcelona ace given a boost

Ousmane Dembele remains an important transfer target for Juventus as they continue to chase exciting players in Europe.

The Frenchman moved from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona in 2017 as a replacement for Neymar.

He remains one of Europe’s most exciting wingers even though he has struggled to meet expectations in Spain.

He is now entering the last year of his current deal at Barcelona and the Catalans are keen to sort out his future.

They have two options: sell or get him on a new deal and they want to follow the latter.

The attacker appeared willing to sign an extension just some days ago and the club was working on it.

However, Todofichajes reports that they have sent an offer to his entourage, but they have been unresponsive.

It seems Dembele has changed his mind about remaining in Spain and this should be good news for Juventus.

However, the report says the Bianconeri isn’t the only team looking to sign him and they will face competition from the likes of Liverpool for his signature.

Juve has allowed Douglas Costa to leave them and bringing Dembele in will ensure that they have a quality option on the wing.