Juventus chances of landing Premier League ace take a hit

Carlo Ancelotti has ruled out a return to Juventus for Moise Kean despite the striker being linked with a return to Turin.

Kean joined Everton last summer from the Bianconeri, but life has been tough for him in the Premier League. He scored just 2 goals in 33 games in all competitions for the Toffees last season and much more is expected of him in this campaign.

After struggling for goals last season, it has been suggested that he will leave the club and a return to Juventus has been talked about.

Ahead of the close of the transfer window on Monday, the rumours are still flying, but Ancelotti has put them to bed now.

The Italy international is expected to miss Everton’s next Premier League game against Brighton this weekend, but it will be due to illness and not transfer-related Ancelotti has claimed.

“He has a future, of course, in Everton,” Ancelotti said as quoted by the BBC.



“The club made a big investment on him last season, he’s young.

“This week he was not well,and he didn’t train. He will not be in the squad tomorrow, but only for this reason.

“Everyone of us is sure he has a future here and we are working on it every day.”

Kean has started this campaign in better form, scoring 2 goals in 4 games in all competitions.