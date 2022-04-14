Juventus chances of signing Lazio man starting to fade

Juventus has been linked with a move for Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic ahead of the next transfer window.

The 27-year-old has been one of the standout midfielders in Serie A over the last few seasons and he could leave Rome soon.

As he approaches 30, Lazio knows their chances of selling him for a profit are getting slimmer and they will probably cash in on him in the summer.

Juve has a strong interest in his signature and Dusan Vlahovic could even convince his national teammate to choose a move to the Allianz Stadium.

However, Tuttomercatoweb claims the operation to take him away from Lazio will cost too much money.

Because of that, Juventus cannot sign him and as the weeks go by, their chances of making a deal with the Biancocelesti are getting slimmer.

He also has interest from outside Serie A and Lazio will be more than happy to sell him to another European club instead of Juve.

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic is one of the finest midfielders around but it is probably unwise to invest too much money in him at this stage of his career.

He seems to be at his peak already and that means we will gamble on adding him to our team if we think he can get better.

For a reasonable fee, he would be a good buy, otherwise, there are much better players to sign.