Juventus change their plans for Kaio Jorge

During what was an overly underwhelming summer transfer market in Turin, Kaio Jorge’s arrival surely lifted the spirit of the Bianconeri faithful.

The 19-year-old is considered to be one of the most promising talents in Brazil, and Juventus had to beat off some stern competition to seal his signature.

But as one would expect, the former Santos man couldn’t immediately cement himself a stating role, and sustaining an injury during the first weeks of the season surely didn’t help.

While it appeared that the club was contemplating the idea of sending him on loan in order to gain some vital Serie A experience, Max Allegri have reportedly changed his mind.

According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, The Juventus manager prefers to maintain the services of Kaio beyond the January transfer market.

Following his return from injury, the young striker made few appearances with the first team while he also featured in a match for the U23 squad against Albinoleffe, scoring a goal in the process.

While Italian clubs in general can be reluctant when it comes to trusting young talent, the Brazilian could be a special case thanks to his exceptional skills.

Surely the competition for spots is a stern one in the presence of the likes of Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata, Moise Kean and even Federico Chiesa who’s recently playing as a striker, but Kaio has the potential to usurp Dejan Kulusevski in the pecking order and prove to be a difference maker in some matches.