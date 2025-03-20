Juventus have reportedly had a change of mind concerning the future of Renato Veiga who is currently on loan from Chelsea.

The Bianconeri signed the 21-year-old on a dry loan in January to replace the injured Gleison Bremer. When Pierre Kalulu succumbed to injury, Thiago Motta introduced his new signing immediately, and the latter responded with a series of solid displays at the back alongside Federico Gatti.

Therefore, Juventus were reportedly so convinced by the Portuguese’s impressive early outings that they were already planning to find a new accord with Chelsea that would allow them to keep him in Turin beyond his six-month loan spell.

However, Veiga’s early momentum was derailed by a muscle injury he endured at the worst possible timing: The decisive second leg against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League play-off round.

The young defender made his return to action against Fiorentina, but it proved to be a comeback to forget. Just like the majority of his teammates, Veiga endured a torrid outing, as Nicolo Fagioli inspired a 3-0 victory for the Viola at the expense of the hollow Bianconeri.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24), Cristiano Giuntoli and his collaborators are no longer keen to keep the Portugal international in Turin, so the player will almost certainly return to Chelsea at the end of the season.

On the contrary, the Bianconeri are expected to activate their option to buy Kalulu from Milan. The French defender has been consistent since the start of the season, and the overall package shouldn’t exceed 20 million euros.

Juventus will also regain the services of Bremer who is gunning for a return ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, while the club will have the obligation to buy Lloyd Kelly if they end up qualifying for any European competition.