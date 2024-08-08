Juventus wants to finalise a move for Jean-Clair Todibo as soon as possible and is prepared to make a compromise.

In the last few weeks, the defender has rejected other clubs to wait for the Bianconeri, and Juve has been working on an offer for his signature.

The men in black and white believe he has the ideal profile to help Thiago Motta. Todibo considers Juve one of the biggest clubs in the world and does not want to miss the chance to join them.

Nice had wanted to transfer him to other clubs willing to pay good fees for his signature, but he insisted on waiting for Juve.

The Ligue 1 club turned down Juve’s first offer for his signature, which was a simple loan deal.

However, the Bianconeri have decided to improve their offer.

Calciomercato reveals that Juve might now be open to more reasonable conditions to make the move permanent.

Nice wants Juve to commit to an obligation to sign him, but Juve wants to be smart and ensure they only sign him if he performs well.

Juve FC Says

Todibo is a fine defender on paper, but we need to be smart and ensure we do not take too much risk by signing him.