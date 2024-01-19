Matias Soule has emerged as one of Juventus’ standout performers among those currently out on loan, showcasing his talent at Frosinone this season. The Argentine forward joined Frosinone on a temporary basis in the summer and has been a shining presence in their campaign.

His notable performances have drawn attention, leading to reports suggesting that Juventus might consider recalling him in the current transfer window to address their creativity concerns. Scouts from various clubs are closely monitoring Soule during Frosinone matches, evaluating the possibility of bringing him to their teams.

While Juventus has been linked with a potential move for Domenico Berardi, some pundits argue that signing Soule could be just as impactful if he receives the right support at the Allianz Stadium. Initially, Juventus had planned for Soule to complete his season at Frosinone and return to become a key member of their first team.

However, recent reports from Tuttomercatoweb suggest a change in stance. Juventus is now reportedly willing to entertain offers for Soule in the current transfer window. If they receive an offer in the vicinity of 25 million euros, the Bianconeri are prepared to recall him from Frosinone and negotiate a sale.

Juve FC Says

Soule will fetch us some good money when he eventually leaves, and we just need to be a little more patient before letting him go.