Juventus chases last-minute deal to sign Chelsea man

Tuttomercatoweb is reporting that Juventus are closing in on landing Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri.

The Italian defender will be joining the Biaconeri on a season-long loan deal after Chelsea made him available for the move.

Emerson formerly played in the Italian top flight with AS Roma and he joined the Blues after some fine showings for the Giallorossi.

He has, however, fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea signed the impressive Ben Chilwell from Leicester City in this transfer window.

Chilwell joins the Blues as their third left-back with Spanish Marcos Alonso also an option for Frank Lampard.

Knowing that he will hardly play this season, he has taken advantage of Juve’s interest to make a return to the Italian top flight.

The Brazil-born player will join the Italian champions as a replacement for Mattia De Sciglio, whom they have managed to ship out to Olympique Lyon.

Andrea Pirlo has been tasked to help Juve win their 10th consecutive league title and the former midfielder will be happy with the club’s summer business so far.

They have managed to land Alvaro Morata, who will hopefully be joined by Federico Chiesa before the transfer window shuts today.