After signing Dusan Vlahovic last January, Juventus now have a top striker who they can build upon for many years to come.

However, the Bianconeri still need to bolster their ranks with an attacker who can act as a capable backup for the Serbian bomber.

According to JuventusNews24, the Old Lady has identified Marko Arnautovic as the ideal profile for the role.

The Austrian enjoyed a solid campaign with Bologna and can act either as a replacement for Vlahovic or as an attacking partner.

However. the source notes that the club’s chase is facing an internal obstacle in the form of Moise Kean.

The report explains that in order to make room for Arnautovic, Juventus would have to offload Kean first.

The young Italian is a youth product of the club who made his return to Turin last summer on an initial two-year loan deal from Everton.

The Bianconeri have an obligation to buy the player inserted in the contract, but they’re hoping to find a formula to get rid of the 22-year-old who endured an under-par campaign under the tutelage of Max Allegri.

Juve FC say

Unfortunately, this is how the transfer market works, and Juventus can’t reinforce until they cut some of their deadwood.

So we’ll have to wait and see if Federico Cherubini and company will be able to find a solution for Kean ahead before launching an onslaught for Arnautovic.