Juventus will be hoping that Barcelona eliminate Napoli in the Champions League this evening which would subsequently book their place in the 2025 Club World Cup.

In the summer of 2025, the United States will host the first extended edition of the tournament, with 32 clubs from all over the globe taking part.

Inter have already clinched the first spot allocated for Serie A, leaving the Bianconeri and the Partenopei to battle for the remaining ticket.

Nevertheless, Juve’s domestic and European sanctions prevented the club from taking part in European football this season, so they can only watch from afar and hope that their Southern rivals don’t go far in the competition.

In this regard, tonight’s second-leg clash between Barcelona and Napoli could prove decisive.

IlBianconero explains how the procedure works. FIFA is using coefficient points based on the clubs’ results in the last four editions of the Champions League.

The Bianconeri’s tally froze on 47 points since last season, while Napoli have been gaining ground. They have now accumulated 42 points.

As the rules state, each win in the competition would yield two points, while a draw generates a single point. Moreover, advancing to the next round of the competition would also add an extra point.

So If Napoli were to beat Barcelona away today and reach the quarter-finals, they would raise their tally to 45 and become dangerously close to catching Juventus.

Moreover, if the two clubs were to finish on level terms, the Azzurri would have the advantage due to bettering the Old Lady in terms of recent results.

So while a defeat to Barcelona would spell the end of Napoli’s threat, their qualification for the next round would keep the discussion open until the quarter-finals which will prove to be decisive in this regard.