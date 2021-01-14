Juventus choose not to pursue three major free agents

They say that old habits die hard, however, Juventus find themselves forced to abandon one of their favorite market tricks, at least temporary.

The Old Lady famously try to sign the biggest names available on the free agents list. This strategy has marked the Andrea Agnelli era, strating with former general manager Guieseppe Marotta, with his successor Fabio Paratici continuing the trend.

The likes of Paul Pogba, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and even current manager Andrea Pirlo have all signed for Juve after seeing their contracts expired with their respective previous clubs.

Whilst this strategy helped the club in lowering the costs of their transfer funds, it has in return weighed on the club’s wage bill with the addition of massive high earners, as the big names with expiring contracts get to negotiate from a strong standpoint.

Therefore, Juventus have decided to be more careful when it comes to adding superstar names to their already star-packed roster, and according to Calciomercato, Paratici will have to resist the temptation of signing three major names who will become free agents this summer.

The first name in question is Angel Di Maria, who will be seeking a new club after the expiry of his PSG contract, but the Old Lady won’t be too keen on signing him.

The second is David Alaba. Although the Bayern Munich versatile defender interest the Bianconeri, but his hefty wage demands put Liverpool and Real Madrid ahead in the race for his signature.

The last name on the prestigious list is non other than Sergio Ramos. The Madrid legend is set to finally leave the white castle, but his monstrous wages of 14 millions per season have reportedly put the Old Lady out of the chase.