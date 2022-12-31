Juventus choose the path of cautiousness towards Chiesa

Juventus have Federico Chiesa back after he spent around ten months on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury.

The attacker was one of the Bianconeri key players before the injury and was looking to build on a superb Euro 2020 campaign.

However, he has lost almost a season because of the injury and the club is easing him back into a life of regular action.

He suffered a setback on his comeback trail recently, which made him miss their recent mid-season friendly matches.

He is set to start on the bench when they return to competitive action against Cremonese next week.

A report on Football Italia reveals Juve has no appetite to rush him back to action or load him with too much work too quickly.

The Bianconeri intend to ensure he is gradually eased into life as a regular starter at the club instead of being rushed into it.

Juve FC Says

Considering the number of months Chiesa spent on the sidelines, the sensible thing to do is to ensure he is eased back into action gradually.

If we rush him, he could suffer a serious relapse which might keep him on the sidelines for many more months, a terrible situation to think about.