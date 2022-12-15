Juventus is on the market for new defenders and several names have been linked with a move to the club in the last few weeks.

The Bianconeri are particularly interested in signing young defenders, which has attracted them to RB Salzburg’s Strahinja Pavlović and Jakob Kiwior of Spezia.

Both defenders are impressing at their current clubs and remain players Juve feels can improve their defence now and in the future.

However, it will be hard for them to buy both players at once, so they have had to pick one, with a report on Calciomercato reporting on their choice.

The report claims the Bianconeri have decided Kiwior is the player who best fits into their plan for now and in the future.

When they are ready to move for one of them, they will sign the Pole instead of Pavlovic.

Juve FC Says

Kiwior and Pavlovic are two very talented young defenders who will make an impact for us if we add them to our squad.

However, we might struggle to buy both at the same time, so it makes sense to pick one of them to sign first before moving to the other.

Kiwior is already playing in Serie A, so he should not struggle to become a key player for us when he joins.